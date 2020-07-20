GREENVILLE — Claudia Sue Shepherd, age 65, of Greenville, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Born in Greenville on May 11, 1955, she was a daughter to the late Bill and Jean (Lantz) Shepherd. Claudia was a Greenville High School graduate, class of 1973. She then went on to work for the court systems in Darke County, and was the current chief deputy clerk for the Darke County Probate Court.

She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play football, but her true love was watching her grandchildren play sports, and attending all of the Greenville sporting events.

Her children and grandchildren were her world. She will be deeply missed.

Survived by her sons, Jerome and Melissa Eberwein and Adam and Erin Eberwein: grandchildren Bailey, Jackson and Titus: brothers Bruce and Kathy Shepherd and Mark Shepherd and Ron Kolb: aunts and uncles John Lantz, Steve and Francia Lantz, Mary Ann and Chip Caldwell, Paula and Jack Weitz; nieces and nephews Josh Shepherd, Lance Shepherd, Alisha and Jacob Shepherd; as well as many more family members and friends.

There will be a celebration of Claudia's life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Cancer Association. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.