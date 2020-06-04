GREENVILLE — Cody Nicholas Schaar, 28, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly from a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020.

A Celebration of Cody's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. A private burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset Cody's final expense. Online condolences and Hugs from Home may be shared with Cody's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com