1/1
Connie Gay Claywell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

UNION CITY, Ohio — Connie Gay Claywell, age 70, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 2:11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Connie was born Aug. 14, 1949, in New Castle, Ind., to Gladys (Cross) Tweedy of Greenville and the late Walter Claywell. In addition to her father, Connie was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle T. Cross; and brother, Jackie Claywell.

In addition to her mother, Connie is survived by her daughters, Deana and Jonathon Penny of California, Jeana Cross and fiancé, Mark Trent of Greenville and MeChele Back and Shea Bailey of New Madison; grandchildren, Deven Thompson and fiancé, Justin Paine, Cody Fansler and fiancée, Shelby Griffin, Taylor and Greg Rufus, Levi Back and Chloe Penny; great-grandchildren, Jayden Paine, Ruka Paine, Judah Rufus and Havalea Rufus; brothers, Phillip Claywell of Union City, Ohio, and Lonnie Claywell of Union City, Ind.; sisters, Vickie Claywell of Piqua and Debbie Claywell of Piqua; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Connie formerly worked at Westinghouse and Workhorse in Union City, Ind., and then started a career in home health care. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City, Ind., American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Union City, Ind., and the Greenville Elks and Moose Lodge.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Keith Maloy officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved