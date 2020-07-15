UNION CITY, Ohio — Connie Gay Claywell, age 70, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 2:11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Connie was born Aug. 14, 1949, in New Castle, Ind., to Gladys (Cross) Tweedy of Greenville and the late Walter Claywell. In addition to her father, Connie was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle T. Cross; and brother, Jackie Claywell.

In addition to her mother, Connie is survived by her daughters, Deana and Jonathon Penny of California, Jeana Cross and fiancé, Mark Trent of Greenville and MeChele Back and Shea Bailey of New Madison; grandchildren, Deven Thompson and fiancé, Justin Paine, Cody Fansler and fiancée, Shelby Griffin, Taylor and Greg Rufus, Levi Back and Chloe Penny; great-grandchildren, Jayden Paine, Ruka Paine, Judah Rufus and Havalea Rufus; brothers, Phillip Claywell of Union City, Ohio, and Lonnie Claywell of Union City, Ind.; sisters, Vickie Claywell of Piqua and Debbie Claywell of Piqua; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Connie formerly worked at Westinghouse and Workhorse in Union City, Ind., and then started a career in home health care. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City, Ind., American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Union City, Ind., and the Greenville Elks and Moose Lodge.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Keith Maloy officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com