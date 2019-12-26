CELINA — Connie K. Stump, 74, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at 6:23 a.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 7, 1945, in Celina to the late Kenneth and Naomi (McClannan) Sheets. She married Elven "Red" Stump on October 12, 1963 and he survives at the residence in Celina.

Connie is also survived by her children, Chuck (Donnie) Hudson-Stump, Celina and Michelle Stump, Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jessika and Alycia; and three great grandchildren, Jaxon, Alia and Alex.

She is also preceded in death by a sister, Patty O'Reilly.

Connie was a 1963 graduate of Ansonia High School in Ansonia, Ohio. She worked at Huffy Corporation in Celina for 24 years and retired from CAPT in Celina after 11 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping at Amishville and spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 1-7 p.m. in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday,, December 30, in Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Holsapple Cemetery, New Weston. Memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Association of Mercer County.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home, Celina & St. Marys.

