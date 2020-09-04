GREENVILLE — Connie R. Loughman, age 85, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Brethren's Home Retirement Community.

She was born January 31, 1935, in Pitsburg, Ohio to her parents Ray and Margaret (Spitler) Flory.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband of 37 years, Norman Loughman; children and their spouses, Julie and Scott Sease of Laura, David and Mary Ditmer of Arcanum, Dan and Kathleen Ditmer of Laura; step-son Rick and Annette Loughman of West Milton; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 27 years, Donald E. Ditmer; step-son, Bryan Loughman; and brother, John F. Flory.

Private family services will be held with interment at Mote Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

