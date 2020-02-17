MEDWAY — Connie S. Weatherford, 81, of Medway, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was born September 28, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Hoover. She was a graduate of Greenville High School in 1956. Connie was a member of the American Business Women's Association and also a member of the Winchester (Indiana) Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in January 1994 after 27 years of civilian service as the Chief, Special Security Division, National Air Intelligence Center.

In addition to her parents Connie was preceded in death by Paul Weatherford whom she married May 23, 1970, and Kenneth Miller, whom she married October 9, 2007. She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Gene Henninger, Jean and Dr. Robert Mclear, along with step-children Jeff Miller, Lynda Killebrew, Lisa Tanner and Holly Jacobs; special friend, Martha Zaragoza, whom she helped with college, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, with a visitation one hour prior in the funeral home. Burial will be in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.