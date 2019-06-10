Constance D. Liebrecht

UNION CITY, Ind. — Constance D. Liebrecht, 73, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 14, 1945, in Darke County, Ohio daughter of the late Lowell and Emma Harless Shepherd.

Constance was a factory worker at Fram and Sheller Globe.

She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Keith) Jenks of U.C., Ind., David Cocherl of Wisconsin, Bradley Cocherl of U.C., Ohio. 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three step-great- grandchildren. three brothers, Kenneth (Sylvia) Shepherd, Ron (Barb) Shepherd and Rick (Nancy) Shepherd. Nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded by parents, son, Timothy Hutchison in 2016; and grandson, Kaleb Hutchison.

Visitation is 1 hour prior to services from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Services are will he conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday June 13, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc, 400 W Deerfield Rd, Union City, Ind. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Advocate from June 10 to June 11, 2019
