BRADFORD — Constance "Connie" Kay Mead, 81, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Connie was born in Greenville on January 5, 1938, to the (late) Cletus and Mary (Hicks) Studebaker; worked for many years at Covington Care Center as a Home Health Aide; a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Church; and loved her grandkids. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles J. Mead in 2009; and her three brothers, Larry Studebaker, Kitchel Studebaker, and Gary Studebaker. Connie is survived by her children, Charles Randy Mead of Gettysburg, Adrain and Phyllis Mead of Bradford, Terry and Rhonda Mead of Bradford, Gina and Jerry Rosengarten of West Milton; 12 grandchildren, Ralanda, Heather, Shane, Andy, Brandy, Russ, Terisa, Joel, Dan, Haley, Holly and Drew; 24 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastors Allen Sudmann and Sean Martin. Interment Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.