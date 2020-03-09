SIDNEY – Constance M. (Rethman) Meyer, 77, of Russell Road, Sidney, passed away of natural causes following an extended illness, early Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, at the Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center in Canal Winchester (Columbus), Ohio. She was born October 11, 1942, in North Star, Ohio, to the late Lawrence & Fredona (Bulcher) Rethman.

On May 30, 1963, at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star, Connie married Jerome J. Meyer who preceded her in death on May 26, 2011.

Surviving are five of six children: Steve (dec.) & Margie Meyer of Fort Loramie, Sandy & Paul Brennan of Chicago, Patti & Bob Durbin of Brookston, IN, Rebecca & Ron Hoffman of West Chester, Barb & Joe Gillming of Cincinnati, Tom & Mindy Meyer of Carroll and 19 grandchildren; four siblings: Jack & Alberta Rethman of Versailles, Wanda Homan of Rossburg, Sharon Mayl of Dayton and Deb & Mike Tobe of Tipp City; sisters & brothers-in-law: Gladys Rethman of Maria Stein, Alma Meyer of Fort Loramie, Alfreda & Gene Guggenbiller of St. Henry, Carl & Linda Meyer of Versailles and Paul & Mary Jean Meyer of Versailles as well as numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Denis Rethman and brothers & sisters-in-law: Clem Homan, Gene Mayl, Al & Dorothy Meyer, Ann Meyer, Louis & Delores Meyer, Herman Meyer and Irene Meyer.

Connie was a 1960 graduate of Versailles High School. She attended Holy Angels Catholic Church where she had been an active parishioner. A dedicated homemaker, skilled at sewing, cooking, canning, and gardening, Connie also enjoyed painting, solving word puzzles and following the Reds.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Holy Angels Church in Sidney with Rev. Frank Amberger presiding. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday 3-8 p.m. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to The Athenaeum of Ohio or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.