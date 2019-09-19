UNION CITY, Ohio — Corinne I. Guggenbiller, 98, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019, in Greenville, Ohio. She was born September 7, 1921, in Elyria, Ohio to Russell G. & Mildred Shreev Rhodes.

A 1939 Graduate of Elyria High School. In her early years she worked for a dental oral surgeon, operated "Sisters Beauty Salon" with her sister, took voice lessons, sang at church and other functions with her sister. After moving to Union City, she worked at Bailey Manufacturing and later at RESC cafeteria for 20 years, where she was known as "spongy" to the students.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, Werner Guggenbiller, they were married for 47 years. She loved singing, dancing, playing jokes whenever the chance arose, never knew a stranger, and cherished family. Corinne was a member of Eastern Star, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, Cecillian Club, and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Crystal Dodd of U.C., Ind.; sons, Mark (Rachel Moystner) Guggenbiller of U.C., Ind., Scott (Janie) Guggenbiller of Sidney, Kelly Guggenbiller and (Jeff Graves) of Indpls., Ind.; grandchildren, Kyle Guggenbiller, Brandee Guggenbiller, LeeAnn Guggenbiller Foster, Katie Guggenbiller; great-grandchildren, Mahlya Carter, Mehki Carter, Taeon Tate, Sawyer Barga, Finnick Foster, Lennox Foster, and Dakota Knapp.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Werner Guggenbiller; and a sister, Rosadell Osborn.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. with calling two hours prior from 4 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice with envelopes at the funeral home. A special thank you to State of the Heart Hospice and the aides at Brookdale in Greenville.

