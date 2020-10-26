GREENVILLE — Corliss Keesy (aka Corky, Gene, Dad, Grandpa), King of Karaoke, Merlot Lover, World Champion Power Lifter, Shoe Aficionado, and World Traveler, passed from this world on October 23, 2020, at the age of 81, following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dad loved nothing more than to entertain crowds, from sea to shining sea (preferably on a Crystal Cruise ship), at Silo's or Downtown Joe's in Napa Valley, or at a "local juke joint" in his beloved home town of Greenville, Ohio, with his signature Sinatra-style crooning. He deservedly boasted of his many karaoke contest wins!

Another passion and point of pride was his physical fitness. He enjoyed powerlifting with his buddies at the YMCA for many, many years. He participated in multiple competitions across the state and nation and, at ages 75 and 80, he set world records in bench press and dead lift. During COVID quarantine, to combat boredom, he studied and became certified as a strength and conditioning coach.

Dad became a self-purported democrat several years ago and enjoyed nothing more than to offend anyone he could by posting Trump-bashing comments on Facebook. He reveled in ruffling feathers and bantering with his friends that had opposing views. He was a consummate ornery old man and he owned it!

Dad loved to travel and he cruised over 120 times, exploring the globe. For several years after retirement, he served as the Host with the Most, dancing and entertaining the ladies in exchange for a ticket to ride… or sail. Those days came to an end almost 11 years ago when he met the woman who swept him off his dancing feet and stole his heart. She became the love of his life, travel partner, and constant companion. When not traveling the oceans and canals on a Crystal Cruise ship, they could be found at the Napa wineries or road tripping across the west coast with their beloved dog Toshi.

Dad was most proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and relished the time he spent with them.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Keesy; siblings, Jim, Keith, and Carol; and nephews, Paul and Mike. He is survived by his better half of 10 years, Gayety Hirahara; three children, Karyl Kindell, Kent Keesy and Kris Keesy-Collier (Rob); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Gene's remarkable life will be held Saturday, November 7th, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Montage Café in Greenville, Ohio. All are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com