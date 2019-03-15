YUMA, Ariz. — Curll V. Kline, Jr., 85, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away March 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 28, 1934, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, to late Curll Sr. and Eleanor Kline. He was a wonderful father, husband, grandpa, and friend. He loved the great outdoors, bow hunting and fishing.

Curll served in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. He originally owned and operated Kline Timber Company and retired in 1991, passing business to son, Kipp. With his wife, Linda, they moved to Meeker, Colorado, and built a log cabin in the mountains where he loved trout fishing in the White River and elk hunting. They lived in Colorado in the summer months and Yuma in the winter.

Curll is survived by his wife, Linda, of almost 30 years; his children, Kelly (Duane) Sanning of Greenville, Kipp (Teri Ann) Kline of Greenville, Kathy (John) Lemaster of Greenville, Kristi Spille of New Madison, Kurt Kline of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Step Children; Randy (Boom) of Hawaii, Jamie (Caren) of Maryland, and Tami (Dennis) of San Diego. There are 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Curll's children would like to honor their father's memory with a Celebration of Life at Bish's Nature Center (Ohio Street, Greenville) on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Curll's life and share their memories of him.