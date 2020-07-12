PIQUA — Cynthia Ann Van Hise, age 79 of Piqua, formerly of Covington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home.

Cynthia was born in Piqua on February 11, 1941 to the (late) Robert & Emma (Deeter) Van Hise; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1959, and was the valedictorian of her class; graduated with honors from Miami Jacobs Junior College; retired from Lion Apparel, Dayton; a member of MENSA; a member of the Golden Girls Scrabble Group; volunteered at the Dayton Art Museum; a judge for the Ohio Gourd Society; and she loved painting, drawing, and music.

Preceded in death by her parents; and son, James Rolland Van Hise.

Cynthia is survived by her grandchildren, Devin, Riley, & Weston Van Hise, Ashley Oleysyck; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn & Easton; two sisters and brother-in-law, Sandra Hoffert of Covington, Jennie & Tim Moss of Greenville; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Dayton Art Museum.

