GREENVILLE - Cynthia Jean Lines, 71, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 4:38 a.m. at Village Green Health Campus. She was born Sept. 20, 1947 in Greenville, the daughter of the late Lloyd Lines & Eileen (Grimes) Shuttleworth.

Cynthia's worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Her first professional position was in manufacturing and was one of two women who served in the manufacturing career field at the time. She then changed over to traveling extensively for securing government owned equipment as part of several program management teams such as the B-1 and B-2 as well as classified programs. She was a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid reader and animal lover.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Gary Lee and James; her uncle & aunts: Kirby & Winona Lines, and Juanita Brodrick.

She is survived by her siblings and spouses: Sharon Cox of Greenville, Lynda & Bill Sanner of Warsaw, Ind., Connie Hall of Lady Lake, Fla., and Mark & Diane Shuttleworth of Spencerville, Ind.; nephew: Jeff Cox; nieces: April Sloat and Lindsey Gentis; great nephew: Henry Gentis; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Marla Brown. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.

