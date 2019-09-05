Cynthia Sell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Sell.
Service Information
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH
45331
(937)-548-4141
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREENVILLE — Cynthia Sell, 80, of Greenville passed away Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, at 4:58 p.m. at Hospice of Miami County Care Center, Troy, Ohio.

She was married to Charles Sell for over 61 years. She was a mother of Charles Jr. (Tammy), Jackie (Scott), and Barbara (Laryl). The grandmother Kyle and Kristen (Fiancée Ryan), and great- grandmother of Nolan.

Services will be held Monday Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and 1 hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Greenville, OH   (937) 548-4141
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.