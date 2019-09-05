GREENVILLE — Cynthia Sell, 80, of Greenville passed away Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, at 4:58 p.m. at Hospice of Miami County Care Center, Troy, Ohio.

She was married to Charles Sell for over 61 years. She was a mother of Charles Jr. (Tammy), Jackie (Scott), and Barbara (Laryl). The grandmother Kyle and Kristen (Fiancée Ryan), and great- grandmother of Nolan.

Services will be held Monday Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Richard Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and 1 hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com