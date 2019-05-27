CELINA — Cyril "Cy" Francis Mangen, 84 of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Miller Farm Place Assisted Living Community, in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born on July 19, 1934, in Brock, Ohio, to the late Lawrence Bernard and Margaret Ann (Dapore) Mangen. On September 16, 1961, he married his loving wife Sharleen Dicke, who died Jan 11, 2013.

Survivors include his sons Steve Mangen of Huber Heights, Jeff (Rose) Mangen of Bellbrook, sisters-in-law Jane Mangen of Bradford, Barb Mangen of Clayton and his close friend Gene Riesen of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Norman (Helen), Carl (Jane) Mangen, Romain Mangen, Loren (Alvera) Mangen, Ellery Mangen, Nelson (Armella) Mangen, Verl "Buck" Mangen, Glen & Yvonne Mangen, Bernard Mangen and sister Mary Ann Mangen.

He served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, in German. He retired, from the City of Celina Water Department. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, a member of the V. F. W. Post 5713 in Celina and a member of the Ohio AFSCME Union Chapter 1184.

He enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter and enjoyed attending concerts in Indiana and Nashville. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds Fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. Vince Wirtner C.PP.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, with Military Honors. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and from 9-10 a.m. Friday, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. V.F.W. Membership services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 1198 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.