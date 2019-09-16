VERSAILLES — Cyril O. Frantz, 99, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019, at .

He was born Sept. 16, 1919, in Versailles, the son of the late Henry and Winnifred (Connaughton) Frantz. Cyril was in the United States Army 75th Division for three years, and served 18 months in Europe during World War II. He was a combat veteran that included fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, and several other major campaigns for which he was awarded three Bronze Star Medals and several other commendations. Cyril also received the Knight of the Legion of Honor Medal from France, for fighting to protect the country and people of France. After his discharge from the Army Cyril was a business owner in Sidney for 25 years, and later worked for Subler Transfer Trucking for 11 years.

He was a lifetime member of St. Denis Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus for 82 years. In addition Cyril was a member of the Versailles Vets Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Fraternal Order of Eagles. Cyril was preceded in death by his very loving wife of 67 years, Helena (Liette), whom he happily married Sept. 24, 1946.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Tanya Frantz of Centerville, and Steven and Patricia Frantz of Dayton; grandchildren and spouses: Stacey Bales, Natalie and David Schindler, Randall and Masako Thompson, Jannelle and Jason Pajari, Kevin and Melissa Frantz, David and Sarah Frantz, Michelle and Chris Cook; great grandchildren: Ross Bales, Payton and Allie Schindler, Maya and Kayla Thompson, Alissa and Sydney Pajari, Connor, Logan, and Liliana Frantz, Mason Frantz, Aiden and Chloe Cook; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and John Koverman of Dayton, and Sister Donna Liette C.PP.S. of Chicago; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister and her spouse (Clissie and Cyril Grilliot) and his brothers and their spouses (Norbert and Lillian Frantz, Bernard and Marie Frantz, and Louis and Dora, Imogene, and Dorothy Frantz).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church at 14 East Wood St., Versailles, with Fr. Jim Simons as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home, Versailles.

The family wishes to thank all the Versailles Vets Club members for their respect and friendship over the past many years, and the staff of the Versailles Rehab and Nursing Center for their care during the last year. Also, the family expresses their sincere appreciation and a very special "Thank You" to Shawn Heindl for her extraordinary compassion, friendship, dedication, and excellent care that she provided during the past five years. Memorial contributions may be made to Versailles Emergency Medical Services, or to "Heroes Are Never Alone", P.O. Box 30136, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230, which is a nonprofit organization started by Cyril's great grandson, Connor Frantz. This nonprofit organization assists United States Military Veterans that are having financial difficulty (many are homeless) providing food, housing, transportation, or clothing. The Cincinnati VA Medical Center identifies the veterans that have a need, and recommends the type of help or services that would be beneficial to those veterans. Condolences may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com