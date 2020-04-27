YORKSHIRE — Cyril R. Gehret, age 76, of Coble Road, Yorkshire, passed away of natural causes at his residence Friday morning, April 24, 2020.

He was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Frenchtown, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On Sept. 4, 1968, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Philothea, Cyril married Marjorie A. (Fiely) Gehret, who preceded him in death on March 22, 2017.

Surviving are six children: Janet and Doug Steinbrunner of Versailles, Karen and Steve Mangen of Yorkshire, Brian and Cheryl Gehret of Versailles, Kevin and Angie Gehret of Fort Loramie, Joyce and Tom Peterson of St. Marys and Brenda and Ben Mescher of Allen, MI; 19 grandchildren and one deceased grandson, Jonathan Gehret; four great-grandchildren; five siblings: Paul and Bernice Gehret of North Star, Urban and Irene Gehret of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp of New Bremen, Ed and Mary Lee Gehret of Willowdell and Mary Ann and John Kuether of Egypt; sisters and brothers-in-law: Frances Gehret of Fort Loramie, Rose Gehret of Sidney, Mary Ann and Louis Grieshop of Willowdell, Eva Gehret of Willowdell, Donna Gehret of Versailles, Wilma and Joe Barhorst of Philothea, Alice Grieshop of Maria Stein, Ruth and Orville Kunk of Philothea and Vern and Jane Fiely of Coldwater along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by six siblings: Mildred and Virgil Bensman, Lawrence, Alfred, Vernon, Joe and Tony Gehret as well as a brother-in-law, John Grieshop.

Mr. Gehret was a 1962 graduate of Versailles High School prior to attending the Dayton Barber College. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves having completed active duty training at Aberdeen Maryland. In 2009 Cy retired from the Minster Machine Co. where he had been employed 43 years. He had also been owner and operator of Cy's Barber Shop since 1976.

Cy was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles and the North Star American Legion. For many years, Cy had been chairman of the chicken dinners and bean bake fundraisers. He was also a dedicated, seven-gallon blood donor. An avid Indy Car fan, Cy held season tickets for 50 years. He also enjoyed fishing, cutting hair, and playing euchre or poker with family and friends. But closer to his heart were his grandchildren. When they were small, he entertained them with garden "tractor" wagon rides and, of course, a hand full of Smarties. As they grew older, he was entertained by following their school and sporting activities.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Martin Cemetery in Osgood with Rev. David Howard presiding. Memorials in Cy's memory may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County, Osgood Life Squad or North Star American Legion. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.