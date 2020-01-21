VERSAILLES_— Dale A. Boyer, 84, of Versailles passed away at 7:04 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence.

Dale was born June 11, 1935, in Dayton to the late Roy E. and Mildred D. (Button) Boyer. In addition to his parents, Dale was also preceded in death by his wife, Patty Lou (Langland) Boyer; sons, Steven Boyer and Dick "Richard" Boyer; and a brother, Richard Boyer.

Dale is survived by his children, Lynn Boyer of Laura and Tom and Linda Boyer of Versailles; and best friend, Jim Blauvelt of Columbus.

Dale served in the Army National Guard. Dale received his bachelor's degree in agriculture science from The Ohio State University. He retired from farming and owned Triple B & E Farm and Pat & Dale Enterprise LLC. Dale was a member of Dawn Community Church, The Ohio State University Alumni Association and former member of the Darke County Farm Bureau.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a,m. Saturday, January 25, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Elvin Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Beamsville Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com