ARCANUM — Dale Brehm, age 92, of Arcanum, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 following an extended illness.

Dale is a graduate of Monroe High School. He spent most of his life farming, tending to the crops on the family farms. He also ran a business, JoDa Knits, in Greenville with his wife, Joyce. After retirement, Dale spent a lot of time with his grandchildren, traveling with Joyce, and volunteering for his church. He also discovered a hidden talent and passion for woodworking (specifically turning on the lathe) and stained glass art.

Dale is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Brehm; son, Dennis Brehm; granddaughter, Jessica Brehm; brother, Lowell Brehm; and sister, Evelyn Sease.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Toni (Roger) Shellabarger; grandchildren, Katelyn Shellabarger, Evanne (Matt) Albright, Patricia (Chet) Moore, Maggie Brehm, and Willie Brehm; great-grandchildren, Abigail Moore, and Adam Moore; daughter-in-law, Valerie Brehm; brother, Gerald (Sandy) Brehm; sister, Thelma (Rev. Ted) Landis; sister-in-law, Billie Ann; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Services for Dale will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com