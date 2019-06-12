NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Dale Leroy Beam, 74, of Nicholasville, Ky., formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on June 9, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

Dale was born on January 20, 1945, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late William and Hazel (Lavy) Beam.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Donald Beam, Roger Beam, Charles Duane Beam, Freda Reier, Betty Schotz, William Stanley Beam, Jr., and Ralph Beam; his grandson, Matthew Dale Beam; and his mother-in-law, Geneva Henry.

Dale was a 1963 graduate of Versailles High School. After graduating, he began his career as a truck driver, driving for several companies over his 14-year career. Dale was proud that he had been in 48 states and, "seen them twice" as he would say. When being on the road took its toll, Dale went to work for Carter Plumbing, Electric and Heating as a salesman, eventually working his way up to general manager. Dale retired in 2001, after 28 years of dedicated service. He then moved to his house on the hill overlooking the lake in Harrodsburg, Ky.

Dale had many passions in life; he loved fishing, farming and was a huge sports fan. He loved John Wayne and George Jones. But his greatest love was his family. He loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dale was known as Pappy to his grandchildren and maintained a wonderful relationship with his brothers and sisters. He was a social creature who never knew a stranger. It was impossible to meet Dale and not like him. He would do anything for anyone and was the first person to call if you needed help. He took it upon himself to take many children under his wing and tried to be a role model and father figure to them all. Dale was a bright light that everyone was drawn to and his personality and spirit will be forever missed.

Dale is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Lynn (Hickey) Beam, whom he married August 14, 1978; his children and their spouses, Teresa and Keith Lynch of Griffin, Ga., Lonnie and Tonya Beam of Greenville, Jeff Beam of Nicholasville, Olivia Moore of Greenville, Jennifer and Sean Plessinger of Greenville, Bill Beam of Nicholasville, and Jodi Beam of Nicholasville; his grandchildren, Olivia Lynch, Cody Beam, Kylie Beam, Noah Beam, Dylan Moore, Kristin Moore, Kaitlin Beam, Ethan Meyer, Christian Spahr, Martina Spahr, Brendan Beam, Kambree Beam, Peyton Beam, and Belle Griffith; his great-grandchildren, Tallulah Beam, and Elliot Beam. Dale also leaves behind his brothers, sisters and their spouses, Delores and David Partin-Cleveland of Hillgrove, Ohio, Danny and Peggy Beam of Ansonia, and Harold Beam of Piqua; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joanie Beam, Kris Beam, Angela and Dave Rhorer, Tammy and Shawn Howell, Debbie and Eugene Edwards, Don Hickey, and Gary Hickey.

A Celebration of Dale's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, June 14, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com