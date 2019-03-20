POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Dr. Dan A. Niswonger of Pompano Beach, Florida, previously of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Niswonger of Pitsburg, Ohio.

Dan dedicated his working life to education. He served as Director of Curriculum for Darke County Schools, Ohio. His passion was creating learning opportunities that challenged students and created better critical thinking skills. Dan's belief was math and logic creates the opportunity for humanity to serve the greater good of society.

Dan enjoyed good conversation, food, and a good story with family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed his family trips to the Outer Banks.

Dan is survived by his wife, Judy, and his sons, Chip (Rachel) Niswonger, Steve (Jill) Niswonger, and Matt (Leslie) Niswonger. Dan is also survived by his six grandchildren; Alex, Claire, Sam, Emma, Maxwell, and Ben. Each grandchild has a special place in his heart.

Throughout his life Dan approached every opportunity with grit, hope, and humor.

Memorial gifts may be made to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For Dr. Trent's Sarcoma Research please have checks made out to: Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. In the memo please write: For Dr. Trent's research. Mail donations to: Dr. Jonathan Trent, 1120 NW 14th St., Suite 610, Miami, FL 33136