GREENVILLE — Daniel Joseph Niekamp, 58, of New Weston, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. He was born on June 28, 1961, in Coldwater, Ohio to the late Thomas R. and Mary (Long) Niekamp. On July 19, 1986, he married Carol (Schulze) Niekamp, and she survives in New Weston.

Dan is also survived by children, Matthew Niekamp of Celina, Rachel Niekamp of Ft. Recovery, Jacob, Aaron, and Sarah Niekamp all of New Weston. He is survived by siblings and in-laws: Angie and Tom Raterman of Minster, Marsha and Brian Blickle of New Bremen, Patricia Sutton of Dayton, Laura and Vincent Schmidt of Fairborn, Theresa and Steve Grilliot of Versailles, Diane and Bryan Martin of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Kathleen Hofmeister of Reynoldsburg.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Wilbert Schulze and Helen Baker, and a brother-in-law, Robert Schulze.

He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. Dan was a machinist, and worked for Crown Equipment in New Bremen for 35 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Burkettsville. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 and from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Condolences may be left athogenkampfh.com