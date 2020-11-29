1/1
Daniel Joseph Weimer
UNION CITY, Ohio — Daniel Joseph Weimer, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Union City Care Center. Danny was born Mar. 16, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Harry J. and Eva Woodbury Weimer. He worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division for 32 years in the buffing dept. He was a member of Elks Lodge #1534 where he was past Exalted Ruler. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Bowers Weimer; children: Theodore J. (Dana K.) Weimer of Cloves, Cal., Teresa L. (Jerry) Dunlap, Dana D. Weimer both of Union City; grandchildren: Daniel (Laura) Weimer, Samantha (Danny) Phillips, Lilly Weimer, Sophia Binkley, Jared (Mallory) Dunlap, Josh (Kendra) Dunlap, Anthony Weimer, Farren Weimer, Tara Weimer, Alicia Deleon; 26 great grandchildren; two sisters: Harriet (Vern) Sharp of Greenville, Ohio, Louise Minnich of Arcanum, Ohio; nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded by his parents; brother: Richard Weimer.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Brethren Cemetery in Union City, Ind.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
