ARCANUM — Daniel Lee Besecker, loyal son, loving husband and proud father, age 69, of Arcanum, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his residence.

Dan was born September 1, 1950 in Greenville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verlin and Juanita Besecker, and daughter-in-law, Lorraine.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Patricia Besecker (Muhlenkamp); sons, Mark Daniel Besecker, Dustin Joshua Besecker and wife, Janel (Antolak), Jesse Lee Besecker and wife, Heather Hess; step-son, Jason Simmons and wife, Seka; 10 grandchildren, Giovanni Castro, Carmella Castro, Jonathan Besecker, Bryce Besecker, Carson Besecker, Ella Besecker, Logan Besecker, Bradley Besecker, Sela Simmons, and Asa Simmons; one great-grandchild, Roxanne Castro; brothers, Thomas Besecker and wife, Linda (Smith) and Ronald Besecker and wife, Karen (Cook); former wife, Carol (Setser) Farnsley; as well as many in-laws and numerous other relatives and friends.

Dan was a 1968 graduate of Franklin-Monroe High School. He spent his life split between living in Darke County, Ohio, Tampa, Fla., and Dillon, Mont. areas. Daniel was a "jack-of-all trades." Throughout his life, he worked in the construction and trucking industries. He also owned and operated many other businesses throughout the years. He was also a great mechanic in his own right. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to shoot, hunt, and fish, as well as ride motorcycles and snowmobiles. Dan loved spending time with family and friends. He was a music lover. He had a work hard play hard, non-crap-taking philosophy towards life. He was loved and will be missed by many, and especially, by his sons. We hope you find that grand hunting ground and ultimate motorcycle ride in the sky, Pops! Love, your boys.

A celebration of his life will be held at 8 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, Ohio, 45304. Visitation will be held August 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Please wear a mask to the services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the American Cancer Society in honor of Dan Besecker www.cancer.org .



Published in The Daily Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
