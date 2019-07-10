GREENVILLE — Darrell Allen Theurer, 47, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born on September 23, 1971, in Portland, Indiana to Lynn Newbauer of Greenville, and the late Judson Allen Theurer.

In addition to his father, Darrell was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Ann Schultz; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Lois Newbauer; and his paternal grandparents, Norman and Helen Theurer.

Darrell liked being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. He loved his children and grandchildren.

Darrell took great pride from his role with his NA and AA groups. He made many friends and helped many people along the way. Darrell had a big heart and loved helping others most of all. He was a very creative person and loved working with his hands. He was a perfectionist in all he did. He enjoyed making snow cones at the fair and looked forward to it every year. Darrell like to have fun and share those good times with friends and family. He loved God and his church.

In addition to his mother, Darrell is survived by his children, Daniel Mead, Kirt Kiser of Union City, Ohio, Kali Kiser of Gettysburg; his grandchildren, Kira, Kamilia, and Kian Kiser, and Chet Bunger.

A Celebration of Darrell's life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Ansonia First Church of God, 750 S. Main St., Ansonia.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset final expenses.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the arrangements.

