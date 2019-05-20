NEW PARIS - Darrell Eugene Sullenbarger, 83, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Union City Care Center.

He was born on June 28, 1935. in New Madison, Ohio, the Son of the late Vernon B. and Nellie Louise (Marshall) Sullenbarger.

He is survived by his sisters, Donna (Dave) McAllister, Darlene (Bob) Comer, Dolores, (Norman) Scholl, and Mary (Mike) Wise; his brother-in-law, David Moore, his Sisters-in-law, Linda Sullenbarger and Altha Sullenbarger.

In addition to his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by his brothers, Duane, Vernon Dale and Marshall (Bill) Sullenbarger, and his sister, Doris Jane Moore.

He graduated from New Madison High School and attended the University of Dayton. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker; was a pilot, and a successful farmer. He enjoyed talking about machine tools and their operation.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Home in New Madison. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633

