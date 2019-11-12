GREENVILLE —Darrell "Dumas" Kolling, 79, of Greenville, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Darrell was born May 31, 1940, in Darke County to the late Russell and Kathryn (Studebaker) Kolling. In addition to his parents, Darrell was also preceded in death by his wife, Roberta (Oliver) Kolling; sisters, Sandra Thomas, Donna Jean Myers and Joveta Burk; and brothers-in-law, Donald Burk and Ted Myers.

Darrell is survived by his children, Kim (Doug) Kolling-Smith of Tipp City, Doug (Jana) Kolling of Greenville and Jeff (Susan) Kolling of Arcanum; grandchildren, Russ Kolling, Dalton Kolling, Sara and Kevin Romer, Chelsea Kolling and fiancé, Ryan Schutz, Jessica and Agam Melmed, Emily Kolling and Harmony Kolling; great-grandchildren, Cecelia Kolling, Isadora Kolling, Legacy Sonners, Parker Romer, Emory Schutz, Evan Schutz and Henry Schutz; brother, Ken (Pat) Kolling of Greenville; brother-in-law, Ronald Thomas of Lynn, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Darrell served in the U.S. Army. Darrell worked for 44 years at New Idea in Coldwater and 5 years for Walls Bros. Asphalt Company in Greenville. He was a life member of the Arcanum V.F. W., life member of the Greenville American Legion and member of the Greenville Moose.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 18, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Terry Haworth officiating. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery in Pitsburg with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com