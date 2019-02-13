ARCANUM — Daryl Dennis Kollmeyer, age 67, passed away February 3, 2019. Daryl was born May 19, 1951, in Darke County. He attended Arcanum High School graduating from Greenville High School in 1969. Daryl served in the Ohio National Guard for 7 years and worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service serving the Village of Arcanum for 20 years.

Daryl is survived by his sons; Korbin Kollmeyer and Klinton Kollmeyer (Brittany Nicholson); grandsons (from Korbin and Michelle Kollmeyer) Nathan, Logan and Aiden Kollmeyer; sisters, Joyce Stump and Sue Sullivan; brother Kris Kollmeyer; father and mother-in-law, Dene and Phyllis Lambert. Daryl was proceeded in death by his parents Arthur Kollmeyer and Sarah Kollmeyer-Fent.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Daryl on February 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service at 7 p.m. at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. Online condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com