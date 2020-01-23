VERSAILLE — David A. Buxton, 70, of Versailles passed away at 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

David was born October 25, 1949, in Greenville to the late Arthur and Vinna (Cramer) Buxton. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Buxton; and a brother-in-law, Bob Mayer.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean A. (Winner) Buxton whom he married November 28, 1968; sons, David Buxton of Lakeview and Brian Buxton of Versailles; sister and brother-in-law, June and Kenny Miller of Greenville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Beverly (Winner) Mayer of Atlanta, Georgia, Larry and Cheryl Winner of Columbus, Kay (Winner) and Jim Poeppelman of Versailles, LuAnn (Winner) Lowe of Raleigh, North Carolina, J.D. and Julie Winner of Troy, Mike and Anne Winner of Maineville, Ohio and Renee (Winner) Miller and Steve Terzini of Richmond, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews and many very close Kremer and Cramer family cousins.

David retired in 2007 from Federal-Mogul in Trotwood where he was an electrician for 40 years. David's enjoyment was spending his time on the family farm, tinkering around on and driving his tractors. David was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Knights of Columbus Council 1756 and the Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2347.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Emergency Medical Services. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com