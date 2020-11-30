1/2
David E. Horne
GREENVILLE — David E. Horne, age 84, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 4:05 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.

David was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Fort Smith, Ark., to the late William and Mildred Virginia (Lavenue) Horne. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by a son, David L. Horne; brothers, William and John Horne; and a sister, Jackie Horne.

David is survived by his daughters, Sheila Horne of Greenville and Cynthia "Cindy" Horne of Greenville; grandchildren, Clayton Bowling, Matthew Donachy, Jesse Donachy, Sarah Donachy, Kristen Hayes, Julie Horne, Jacinda Pierce, Jessica Chasteen and Jenna Horne; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Horne of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver for ABF.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Dale Boeger officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Donnelsville Cemetery in Donnelsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
