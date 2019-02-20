Obituary
David E. Kenworthy


COVINGTON — David E. Kenworthy, age 84, of Covington, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Hospice Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Funeral service 12 noon, Monday at the Bradford Church of the Brethren with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington, with Military Honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 10 a.m., Monday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Condolences at www.stockerfraley.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
