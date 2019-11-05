GREENVILLE — David Hartzell, 76, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 4:44 a.m. Monday November 4, 2019 at the Rest Haven Nursing Home Greenville, Ohio. Alan was born May 28, 1943, in Greenville and the son of the late David John and Frieda (Rismiller) Hartzell.

Alan was an active member of the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville and the Boy Scouts of America Troop 400. He was the founder of the Clown Club at the former Darke County Home and Rest Haven Nursing Home as was known as "Mr. Peanut."

If you knew Alan, you knew what he liked and didn't like. He always made that very clear. Alan loved God and Jesus with his whole heart. He loved his best friend, Bobby Runner, like a brother. Who can among us say that they have a friend for 70 years? Alan and Bobby could. Their friendship started when they were 6 or 7 years old in the Boy Scouts and they were friends ever since. Alan loved his community, especially his church. He would greet everyone with a smile whether he knew you or not. He loved clowns and his clown club. He loved to eat, especially hamburgers and Fiske fries from the Great Darke County Fair, which was another love of Alan's. He truly would have live at the fairgrounds if he would have had his choice in the matter. He loved going to the Fair and seeing the fire and rescue personnel. He also enjoyed wearing his Hurd's Towing and Tiger 97.5 t-shirts with pride.

Some may have looked at Alan and seen a handicapped person. He was, actually, blessed as someone who loved his life and lived it to the fullest. He was uninhibited. He knew what was important in life: people and relationships. He loved unconditionally. He knew what it was to love and not expect anything in return. If you were fortunate enough to get a smile from Alan in your lifetime, you were truly blessed.

His only survivors are numerous cousins and he will sadly missed by his best friend Bobby Runner and Travis, Kelly and Lexi Fliehman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 9, 2019, in the St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 State Route 121-North, Greenville, with Pastor Peter Menke officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Church Cemetery across the road from the Church. There will be a reception of family and friends on Friday, November 8, from 4-7 p.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio and on Saturday one hour prior to the services in the church.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the St. John Lutheran Church of Greenville

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com