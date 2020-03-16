David Henry Grubb

ROSSBURG – David Henry Grubb, 97, of Rossburg passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center.

David was born July 13, 1922, in Darke County to the late Oscar & Rose (Henry) Grubb. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Maxine (Thomas) Grubb on September 8, 2019, whom he married October 1, 1944; son, Roger Grubb; brother, Joe Grubb; and sister, Virginia Hatch.

David is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Thurman & Jana Grubb of Rossburg; daughter-in-law, Becky Fisher of Troy; grandchildren, Matthew Grubb, Melissa King, Angela Werling and Elizabeth Svelund; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

David farmed and retired in 1986 from LeRoi Dresser in Sidney where he was a machinist for 23 years. He was a member of Dawn Community Church. David enjoyed hunting and was a member of the NRA. David was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Elvin Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
