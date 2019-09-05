ARCANUM — David Keith Harbison, 80, of Arcanum, Ohio passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019, at 9:34 p.m. at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born December 12, 1938 in Darke County, Ohio the son of the late Gerald A. and Helen A. (Bailey) Harbison.

He served in the United States Army. He worked in maintenance at NCR for 10 years then he worked for 26 years at Hobart Brothers in Troy. He was a Boy Scout Leader in Arcanum for 10 years; he was an umpire for 35 years for high school baseball, softball, and ASA Slow pitch softball; he also managed the Hobart Brothers softball team for 10 years.

He loved umpiring and helping the kids develop as ball players. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was kind to everyone and always willing to help anyone with anything.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife: Phyllis J. (Robison) Harbison, whom he married August 6, 1960.

He is survived by his sons and daughter in law: Bruce and Cyndi Harbison of Portland, Oregon, Randy Harbison of Urbana, Ohio; grandchildren: Andrew Harbison, Tiffany Harbison, and Mallory Harbison; step grandchildren: Scott Cozy and Tyler Cozy; his brother and sister in law: Wayne and Susan Harbison of Greenville his niece and nephew: Paula Harbison Scheuermann, Kirk Harbison.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday September 12, at 10 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville,. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com