1/1
David L. Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENVILLE — David L. Collins, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away during the early hours of Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 24, 1942, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mable (Fourman) Collins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Patsy Shiverdecker, Lucille Nieman, and Brother Thomas Law.

David worked for Allied Automotive Group for over 32 years as a car hauler and transported cars all over the country. He even worked for Buckeye Charters for several years as a charter bus driver. David loved traveling. He and his family had a 40' Eagle Bus and would travel all over the United States. Each year David looked forward to their summer vacation. He loved his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and took several trips to Sturgis.

David was a longtime member of the Greenville Eagles and was a past member for the Greenville Moose. It was not uncommon to find David and his friends drinking coffee each morning at McDonald's or at Front Street. He enjoyed his family and loved to spoil his pets.

David is survived by his wife, Becky (Gilbert) Collins, whom he married on February 28, 1997; his daughter, Loure (Jeremy) Bohn of New Madison; his stepson, Jeff (Amy) Davis of Greenville; his grandchildren, Lia, Corbin, and Maggie Bohn; his step grandchildren, Alex and Zac Davis; his sister, Janice Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A casual visitation with light refreshments and time to share stories will take place Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

David will be laid to rest beside his parents at Ritenour Cemetery in Deerfield, Indiana at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Darke County Humane Society, 7053 N State Route 49, Greenville, Ohio 45331, or State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved