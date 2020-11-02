GREENVILLE — David L. Collins, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away during the early hours of Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 24, 1942, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Mable (Fourman) Collins.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Patsy Shiverdecker, Lucille Nieman, and Brother Thomas Law.

David worked for Allied Automotive Group for over 32 years as a car hauler and transported cars all over the country. He even worked for Buckeye Charters for several years as a charter bus driver. David loved traveling. He and his family had a 40' Eagle Bus and would travel all over the United States. Each year David looked forward to their summer vacation. He loved his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle and took several trips to Sturgis.

David was a longtime member of the Greenville Eagles and was a past member for the Greenville Moose. It was not uncommon to find David and his friends drinking coffee each morning at McDonald's or at Front Street. He enjoyed his family and loved to spoil his pets.

David is survived by his wife, Becky (Gilbert) Collins, whom he married on February 28, 1997; his daughter, Loure (Jeremy) Bohn of New Madison; his stepson, Jeff (Amy) Davis of Greenville; his grandchildren, Lia, Corbin, and Maggie Bohn; his step grandchildren, Alex and Zac Davis; his sister, Janice Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A casual visitation with light refreshments and time to share stories will take place Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family request that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

David will be laid to rest beside his parents at Ritenour Cemetery in Deerfield, Indiana at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Darke County Humane Society, 7053 N State Route 49, Greenville, Ohio 45331, or State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

