NORTH STAR — David R. Barga, age 90, of Connie Lane, North Star, passed away of natural causes at his residence late Saturday morning, June 27, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1930, to the late Clarence and Irene (Groff) Barga.

On Oct. 13, 1956, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, David married Thelma (Muhlenkamp) Barga who survives. Also surviving are seven children (and spouses): Douglas and Tammy Barga of Seattle, Wash., Gregory and Deborah Barga of North Star, Chuck and Debra Barga of Versailles, Alan and Kim Barga of Versailles, Todd and Deb Barga of North Star, Matt and LeeAnn Barga of Miamisburg and Michael and Gwenn Barga of North Star; 26 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sr. Maura Barga of Cincinnati and sisters and brothers-in-law: Dorothy Muhlenkamp of Fort Recovery, Ruth Hardin of Sarasota, Fla., Ken Muhlenkamp of Fort Recovery, Marge Paulus of Celina, Mary and Carl Obringer of Fort Recovery, Pat McClurg of Versailles, David and Marcia Muhlenkamp of Fort Recovery, Connie Andrus of Columbus and Judy and Jerry Schulze of Celina along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings (and spouses): Marion and Ursula Barga, Ruth and Clarence Broerman, Marlene and Jim McClurg and Doris and Paul Rindler as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Don Muhlenkamp, Jerry and Doris Schafer, Don and Vera Alig, Jack Hardin, Carolyn Muhlenkamp, Jim Paulus, Ginny McClurg and Tom Andrus.

Mr. Barga was a 1948 graduate of Versailles High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. David was retired from New Idea in Coldwater since 1995, and had also been engaged in farming all of his working life. David was a life-long member St. Louis Catholic Church and had been active in the St. Louis Holy Name Society. He also belonged to the North Star American Legion and Versailles Fraternal Order of Eagles. David was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather who valued spending time with his family. He was also proud of the Barga home-place being listed as an Ohio Century Farm. In his leisure, Dave combined his farm maintenance skills with artistic creativity by welding sculptures.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St. Louis Church in North Star with Rev. David Howard presiding. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery with military honors provided by the North Star American Legion. Family and friends may call today from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. SOCIAL DISTANCING will be required at all funeral home, church and cemetery activities. Memorials may be made to the North Star American Legion, State of The Heart Hospice or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com