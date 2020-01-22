GREENVILLE — David W. McCowan Jr, 49 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 2:37 a.m. January 10, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville.

Born in Greenville on October 31, 1970, he was one of two children born to Catherine L. Peck (McCowan) Baker and the late David W. McCowan Sr.

David enjoyed dancing, rollerskating, baseball, and watching Dallas Cowboys football games. He had a love for animals, and had a service dog named "Tandy." In his free time he would go to the Humane Society, and walk the dogs and bring them comfort and companionship. David loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, he will be truly missed. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Ralph E. Peck and Ruby V. Peck.

Survived by his mother Catherine Baker: daughters Katlyn Marie Miller; Taylor Nicole McCowan; Rachel Yvonne Baker; Kaylee McCowan: brother Brian "Eddie" McCowan and wife Stephanie: aunt Madeline E. McCowan: uncles Ronald McCowan; Greg Peck: grandmother Iowana M. (Burton) McCowan: significant other Bobbie Bercaw: as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset expenses. www.zecharbailey.com.