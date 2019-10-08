GREENVILLE — David W. Teeter, 92, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019, at Village on the Green with his daughters by his side. He was born on March 27, 1927, in Geneva, Indiana to the late Williams Issaic and Flossie (Cropper) Teeter.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Jim and Carl Teeter; sisters, Dolly Green, Hazel Bradburn and Marge Ferrell; a daughter, Suzie Teeter; and a son, Noah Teeter.

David is survived by his wife, Virginia (Beck) Teeter whom he married on March 27, 1992; his daughters, Carla Clark (Randy) and Roxanne Beck (Mark), both of Greenville; two grandchildren, Jared Clark and Vincent Hill, both of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Max and Dominic Clark and Brookly Dean, all of Greenville; and his dear friends, Helen L. Teeter, Charlie Herron and James Bubemyre; and his beloved dogs, Jack and Babe.

David had worked at Frank Girbert International as a mechanic, The Treaty Company as a truck driver, Willard Wolf Pontiac Garage in Union City, Ohio, as a mechanic and The Union City Body Company as a forklift operator, where he retired in 1989. David enjoyed auctions, flea markets, buying and selling old cars and trucks, traveling, fishing and his family. He loved going to Florida and spent a period of time around Tampa before returning back to his roots in 2015. He was a honest, hardworking man who believed the dollar cam from hard work. In his younger years, he loved scrapping and hauling the scrap to Richmond in his big trucks. It was often said he was the only man who could lift an engine out of one truck, fix it on the tailgate of another and return with the truck running and purring like a kitten. He used to say all that hard work would make you tougher than a "Pine Knot."

He knew no stranger and loved telling his stories. One could sit for hours and listen to those wonderful vivid stories as he made them so real and they seemed to come to life. It was almost as if you became a part of that story and of that time.

He was a social butterfly in his older years and would strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He usually knew them from the past and the conversation was a happy one for both.

One of his great loves would be going to the great Darke County Fair and seeing everyone he hadn't seen in some time. He loved sitting under the grandstand and visiting with all who passed and catch up on the times gone by. David got to visit the fair his summer, which would not be his last time and he loved it as much as the first time he ever went.

