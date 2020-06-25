Dawn Shafer
GREENVILLE —Dawn Shafer, also known as Shelly and Momma D, 53, of Greenville, passed away on June 17, 2020.

A Celebration of Dawn's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Her family will be receiving guests on Monday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences, and Hugs From Home, may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
