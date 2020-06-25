GREENVILLE —Dawn Shafer, also known as Shelly and Momma D, 53, of Greenville, passed away on June 17, 2020.

A Celebration of Dawn's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Her family will be receiving guests on Monday from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences, and Hugs From Home, may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com