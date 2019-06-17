ARCANUM — Dean Pitzer, 84, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Greenville. Dean was born to Paul and Veda Pitzer on February 5, 1935. He is a graduate of Arcanum High School, Class of 1953. Dean and his wife, Marcia Sue Johnson, were married November 1, 1969.

Dean spent 20 years working for NCR and another 28 years working for JV Products. He has been a member of the Arcanum Historical Society and a longtime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Veda Pitzer; son-in-law, Dave Buckingham; granddaughter, Emily Buckingham; brother, Don Pitzer, and two nieces.

Dean is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marcia Sue Johnson-Pitzer; children, Vicki Buckingham, Eric (Phuong) Pitzer, Gregory (Jackie) Pitzer; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Sonny) Pitzer, and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held 12 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial will follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Care. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.