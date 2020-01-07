OSGOOD — Deborah (Deb) A. Brand, 61, of Osgood, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home. She was born September 20, 1958, in Coldwater to Nicholas and Rosemary (Koenig) Pleiman.

On September 15, 1979 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in New Bremen she married Damian P. Brand, and he survives in Osgood.

Deb is also survived by children: Jennifer and Derrick Jackson of Zionsville, IN, Jamieand Corey Gladwell of Waterville, Erin and Liz Brand of Columbus, and Greg and Becca Brand of Clayton; nine grandchildren, Maya, Jillian andGwendolyn Jackson, Alexis, Jaxon, Jada andJersie Gladwell, Kenzlie and Ava Brand; siblings, Cindy and Jeff Buschor of Celina, Rick and Shirley Pleiman, Connie and Jim Siefring, and Mike and Julie Pleiman all of Coldwater, Sandiand Eric Showalter of Westerville, Greg and Darla Pleiman of Pendelton,IN, and in-laws Merle and Joan Gaaskjolen of Charlotte, NC, Jane Brand of Dayton, the late Jim and Carolyn Bruns, George and Marcia Brand of Kettering,Kurt and the late Barb Jacobsen of Waynesville,Ivan and Linda Brand of Versailles,Ritaand Mark Hoffman of Centerville, John and Diana Kahlig of Coldwater, Ed and Judy Brand of Yorkshire, Ken andTina Brand of Versailles, and Fred and Kristie Brand of Arcanum.

Deb was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Frederickand Dula (Schoenlein) Brand.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Deb was employed at Winner's Grocery Store for 10 years. She retired after 22 years at Greenville Technology, Incorporated. Deb enjoyed watching the flowers grow that her father and sister planted every year, shopping and taking long walks with her husband. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, January 10, from 2-8 p.m. and on Saturday, and from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.