ROTANDA WEST, Fla. — Deborah L Thwaits Powell, 64, of Rotanda West, Florida, formerly of Greenville Ohio, passed away on November 2, 2019, at Tidewell Hopsice in Venice, Florida.

She was born on May 25, 1955, in Greenville, Ohio to the late James Basil Thwaits. Debbie is survived by her husband, Stuart L. Powell, Rotanda West, FL., her mother, Carol Thwaits, her brothers, Jim (Kelly) Thwaits, John Thwaits, and William Thwaits, her children, Adrienne (Eric) Longfellow, Alexandria, KY., Brandon Powell, Rotanda West, FL., her grandchildren, Madelynn, Gavyn, Sam, Ellie Longfellow, and Brody Powell, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Debbie was a member of the First United Methodist Church, worked at Fountain Park Home Care. She was musically talented, playing the saxophone in her high school band, the bells at church, and piano at home. Debbie's artistic abilities shown through her paintings, drawings, crochet, and everything else in between. She will be remembered for her strength, love, selflessness, smile and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenville First United Methodist Church, 202 W. Fourth St. Greenville, OH, 45331.

A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at a later time.