FORT RECOVERY — Deborah M. "Deb" Pottkotter, age 56, of Fort Recovery, died May 18, 2020 at The Gardens at St. Henry. She was born Jan. 5, 1964, in Coldwater, to the late Norbert and Rosalinda (Bergman) Siefring. On Sept. 20, 1986, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, she married Karl Pottkotter, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Matthew Pottkotter of Fort Recovery, Chad Pottkotter of Fort Recovery and Jodi Pottkotter of St. Marys; her siblings, Dianna Miller of Burkettsville, Virgil and Becky Siefring of Greenville, Marvin and Diane Siefring of Fort Recovery, Bonita "Bonnie" and Danny Howe of Rossburg, William "Bill" and Wanda Siefring of Rossburg and David and Maryanne Siefring of Piqua; in-laws, Dave Pottkotter of Fort Recovery, Gary "Pete" and Norma Pottkotter of Fort Recovery, Nancy Mueller of Osgood, Diann and John Will of Fort Recovery, Deb and Joe Thobe of Fort Recovery, Becky and Jerry Bihn of Fort Recovery, Alan and Chris Pottkotter of Fort Recovery, Les and Marilyn Pottkotter of Fort Recovery and Roy and Kim Pottkotter of Fort Recovery. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Angela Siefring; infant brother, Joseph Siefring; brother-in-law, Carl Miller; in-law, Fred Mueller; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerome and Rita Pottkotter. She was a 1982 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School and attended Wright State Branch Campus, Celina. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg. Deb enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Ned Brown as celebrant. A live stream of the mass will be available at www.fortrecoverycatholics.org/streamspot/. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Sharpsburg. Contributions can be made to The Gardens at St. Henry Activity Fund, 522 Western Ave., St. Henry, Ohio 45883. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.