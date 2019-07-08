ARCANUM — Deborah S. "Deb" Cline, 58, of Arcanum, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:35 p.m. at the Brethren's Retirement Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Born on February 22, 1961, in Cleveland, she was one of three children born to the late Richard and Carol (Bump) Schwab.

Deb was a member of the Towne Square Quilt Club and she enjoyed scrapbooking as well as reading. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Greenville. Deb had a love for dragons and her cats; she will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Joan Schwab.

Survived by her husband of 35 years, Brent Cline; sons Matthew and Lexi Cline; Daniel Cline: brothers Jeff and Rhonda Schwab; Greg Schwab: as well as many more family members and friends.

Friends may call on the family Wednesday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday July 11, with one hour visitation prior. Burial will be in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association or the Darke County Cancer Association. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.