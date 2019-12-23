GREENVILLE — Deborah Susan Simons, 65 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 3:45 p.m. at the Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Brookville, Ohio on June 27, 1954 she was one of 4 children of the late John and Dorothy (Mills) Haupt.

Deb previously worked for Bradford Production Paint Company in Bradford, Ohio and in her free time enjoyed playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Roger Simons: siblings Ronald Haupt, Jerry Haupt, Delores Crichfield: nephews Michael Pultz, Todd and Lisa Pultz: friends Tony Brandt: as well as a grand- niece and nephew, additional family members and friends, and the Kenworthy Family.

Friends may call on the family on Friday, December 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 12 with Pastor Chris Cobb presiding. Burial at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.