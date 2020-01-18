UNION CITY, Ohio — Debra J. Glasscoe, 60, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the ER at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville.

She was preceded, in death by her parents, William and Betty Back, brother, Steven Back and by a beloved grandson, Brett Michael.

Debra is survived by a daughter, Angel; sons, Joshua and Matthew and by many, many others who lovingly called her "mom." She is also survived by a granddaughter, Rylee Elizabeth; brother, William Michael Back; sisters, Susan White, Sherry Byers, Nellie Booher and Wendy Trent and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, with visitation from 6-7 p.m. Friday.