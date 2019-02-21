ARCANUM — Debra L. Besecker. age 65, of Arcanum, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Murphy. She was a member of EUM Church in Greenville, a past president of the VFW Post #4161 Women's Auxiliary in Arcanum, and a past secretary of Darke County Steam Threshers.

Debra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kim Besecker; mother, Peggy Cook; son, Casey (Sherry) Besecker; daughters, Denise (Greg) Jones and Amber (Eric) Geiman; grandchildren, Cole, Troy, Jessica, Clayton, Taylor, Payton, Carson, and Kinsley; great-grandchildren, Raina and Izzabella; brother, Randy (Patty) Murphy; sisters, Kathy Murphy and Teresa (Mitch) Moore; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, February 25, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com