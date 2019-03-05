TROY — Delmer Wayde Burnett of Troy, Ohio. Beloved husband of Susan (Comer) Burnett. Beloved father of Victoria Lynn Baute, Randy (Joyce) Burnett, Amy Mallicoat and Joe (Gwen) Burnett. Stepfather of Sydney Naylor. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Brother of Vivian Hageman, Carl Burnett and the late Faye Seward and Fred Burnett. Del passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 83.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH 45140, where memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Del's memory may be directed to the . Condolences at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com